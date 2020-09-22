Miami-Dade County For-hire drivers Can Now Apply for up to $2,800 in Coronavirus Assistance

MIAMI-DADE – Miami-Dade County taxicab, jitney, and limousine drivers with a valid chauffeur’s registration as of March 1, 2020 may be eligible to receive up to $2,800 in financial assistance from a coronavirus emergency fund spearheaded by County Commissioner Jean Monestime.

The emergency grant program is utilizing $10 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. Commissioner Monestime’s resolution to create the local emergency fund for for-hire drivers was approved by the County Commission on July 27.

“I’m immensely gratified that this emergency fund is now a reality,” said Commissioner Monestime. “Taxi and jitney drivers have been among those most severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which resulted in such a huge loss in passenger travel upon which for-hire drivers depend to make a living and to put food on their family’s table. This program will provide much needed relief to help them survive and recover.”

The program will compensate for-hire drivers for eligible costs must occurring between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. All fund allocations will need to be substantiated by documentation provided by the applicant. The deadline to apply is October 31, 2020. The application is available in English, Spanish and Creole.

To apply for financial assistance under the emergency grant program, visit CLICK HERE.

For more information, contact the Passenger Transportation Regulatory Division at ptrdmail@miamidade.gov

There are nearly 3,500 registered taxicab and jitney drivers in Miami-Dade County.