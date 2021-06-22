Related Urban Awards M.E.Y.G.A Scholarship to Javares Jackson

Related Urban Kicks off the Liberty Square Summer Rising Initiative with this Scholarship for the Deserving Student

[MIAMI] – The tone of the Juneteenth graduation and promotion of students event in Liberty City at M.E.Y.G.A this past Saturday (June 19) was set with the words of the Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava encouraging the students to “Step out, take risks, dare to fail, that is how you will learn.”

Educating their youth has always been a priority for M.E.Y.G.A. in developing their students. In an effort to realize their dreams and become independent citizens in society.

The day’s highlight centered around graduating Senior Javares Jackson being awarded a full scholarship to attend Miami Dade College on behalf of Related Urban. Javares is one of those students who stood out enthusiastically, exemplifying what a ‘good student/learner’ should be. Known for being cooperative, humble, friendly, and out-going, Javaris aspires to be a Radiology Technician.

“We at Related Urban not only develop communities but we also have a commitment to develop individuals of the community. We understand the true meaning of community and community support. Related Urban has been providing scholarships for the children of Liberty Square since the project’s inception, and we are proud to announce that Javares Jackson has received a full scholarship to Miami Dade College to further his tertiary education. All students graduating today have a bright future ahead of them” Desiree Faulkner, Development Manager, Related Urban.

Other Positive Messages To The Students

“You can do anything. You have no limits. Don’t ever let someone limit you and don’t ever let someone tell you can’t do something. You are exceptional, and you are special”. The legacy of this class of 2021 is going to leave on the city and this world; I can’t wait to see.” City of Miami Mayor Frances Suarez.

Emmy Award-Winning Anchor, Calvin Hughes of Local 10, who was the Master of Ceremony, shared that he too came from a similar background of the students and that he was an example of what you can become if you put your mind to it.

Attendees For The Day

District 5 Miami City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson, District 3 Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson, Dr. Malou C. Harrison-Executive Vice President and Provost at Miami Dade College, Marcella Holness-Campus Director of Administration at Miami Dade College, Stephanie Sylvestre (Chief Diversity And Inclusion Officer/Chief Information Officer -The Children’s Trust of Miami-Dade County.