M-DCPS Closing Schools, Facilities Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

MIAMI-DADE – Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole’s track and has been working directly with the National Hurricane Center and Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management.

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, which places Miami-Dade County under a Tropical Storm Watch with possible winds exceeding 39 miles an hour, after consultation with the County’s emergency officials, and in an abundance of caution, Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres has cancelled classes at all schools on Wednesday, November 9. This includes adult education, as well as school-based after-care programs, activities and athletic events.

Since M-DCPS does not operate school buses during sustained tropical storm force winds and to safeguard students, many of whom walk to school or take other forms of transportation, may be impacted by standing water, possible drowned lines or debris, the closure is warranted.