Free Virtual Forum for South Florida Residents Looking for Employment

Immediate Job and Upskilling and Reskilling Training Opportunities

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The South Florida Anchor Alliance, led by the Health Foundation of South Florida in collaboration with the Urban League of Broward and the Beacon Council of Miami-Dade, are hosting the second free virtual forum on December 3, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. focused on connecting residents to immediate job and training opportunities with government, health, and education organizations.

Mayor Steve Geller, Broward County

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County

Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, Broward County

Rick Beasley, Executive Director of Career Source of South Florida

Ron Moffett, Executive Vice President, Career Source Broward

Janisse Schoepp, Vice President of Operations and Strategy Health Foundation of South Florida

Melida Akiti, Vice-Chair of the Health Foundation of South Florida

Human Resource Representatives and Workforce Development Representatives of Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Broward County Public Schools, Miami Dade College, Broward College, Florida International University, Baptist Hospital and Broward Health

Click here to register for the free virtual Connect to Opportunities – Workforce Development Forum via Zoom on Thursday, December 3rd, beginning at 9am.

As families recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, our South Florida community joins together to promote immediate job openings, opportunities to earn while you learn, and other rapid certification programs that will support fast-tracked.