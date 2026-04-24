Miami Carnival Family Remembers Derek Parsons aka The Music Man

MIAMI – On behalf of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc., we extend our heartfelt condolences as we remember Derek Parsons, affectionately known as “The Music Man.”

Derek was far more than a voice on the radio or a behind-the-scenes presence. He was a true friend to Miami Carnival and a steadfast supporter of our culture. Each year, we looked forward to his arrival a few days before Miami Carnival, when he would reach out about his media passes, share laughs with our team, and good-naturedly endure our teasing about how many passes he needed.

Beyond his professional accomplishments as an entrepreneur and media personality, Derek was deeply devoted to his family. He often brought his children to the Miami Carnival, letting them experience and celebrate the culture he so proudly championed. His passion for Caribbean heritage and Carnival was evident in everything he did, and his distinctive, warm, and unmistakable voice left a lasting impression on everyone who heard it.

Derek Parson was a dedicated advocate for Caribbean and Carnival culture, and his legacy will continue to resonate across our community. The entire Miami Carnival family, including our bandleaders, masqueraders, stakeholders, sponsors, and supporters, will deeply miss him.

Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will forever be part of the Miami Carnival. We will honor and remember him, carrying his spirit with us always.

Joan Hinkson Justin

Chair

Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc.