Miami based PR agency selected to represent Couples Resorts

Coral Gables’ top travel PR agency, Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications signs Jamaica’s all-inclusive luxury resort collection, Couples Resort

Coral Gables– Love is better the second time around. After representing Jamaica’s first all-inclusive luxury collection of four Couples Resorts in the early 2000s, Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications has once again been selected to serve as the North American PR agency of record.

The Couples Resorts’ collection includes Couples Tower Isle, Couples San Souci, both in Ocho Rios and Couples Negril and Couples Swept Away, both in Negril.

“The team at Cheryl Andrews Marketing sets the standard in hospitality public relations and social media,” said Dean Sullivan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Couples Resorts, Jamaica. “With the highest repeat clientele in the Caribbean, staff that consider our guests as family and more inclusions that constantly amaze, the Couples experience is a story worth telling.”

CAMC, long a force in sun destination public relations, currently represents the tourism board of Costa Rica, the tourism board of the island of Grenada, tourism of the island of Montserrat and numerous resorts, both large and small throughout Florida and the Caribbean.