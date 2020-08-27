Memorial Hospital Staff Gets a Taste of Jamaican Jerk for Lunch

PEMBROKE PINES – A team from Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc., producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, expressed appreciation to emergency room medical staff on duty at Memorial Hospital West with a delivery of 50 lunches to the hospital on Wednesday, August 26.

Two staff members of the hospital were on hand to receive the lunches which were prepared by Chef Abdul Catering.

A delicious menu of what else, Jerk Chicken, with vegetable yellow rice and steamed cabbage was prepared, accompanied by Grace Tropical Rhythms juice and green banana chips to round out the meal.

The staff expressed their gratitude and appreciation of the gesture.

“We wanted to find a way to give back to our essential workers, who have been on the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Abdul Muhsin, Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “They have given more than enough, working long hours and enduring challenging conditions and we just wanted to let them know that we care about them and support them.”

The Jamaican Jerk Festival team is committed to connecting communities and unifying diverse cultures through food, music, and art.

Although the current health restrictions prevent the staging of major events, the organization continues to be innovative and plans to announce some exciting news about their latest initiatives soon.

The annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is a family outing of fun, friendship and cultural awareness everyone has come to know and love. Festival fans flock to the event every November to enjoy a wide variety of jerk delicacies, cheer on their favorite celebrities and chefs and delight in a myriad of entertainment offerings.