Members of the Jamaican Diaspora urged to utilize GOJ portal

Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Dr. Andrew Wheatley, has urged members of the Jamaican Diaspora to make full use of the recently launched Government of Jamaica ( GOJ ) portal.

Addressing members of the Diaspora at a town hall meeting hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica at the national Women’s Democratic Club in Washington, DC on Tuesday, September 26.

Min. Wheatley said the portal brings together all government services into one place which will make it easier for Jamaicans both in the Diaspora and at home to access government agencies much easier.

“One of the biggest complaints we have heard from our citizens and from the Diaspora is that whenever you want to do business with the government it is just so hard and understandable so, because when you think about it we have over two hundred government services that persons or businesses may need to interact with at anytime and unless you know where each of these services are or what web address is for the one you want to engage it could take you a very long time to find the right place”, said Wheatley.

Minister Wheatley told the audience that you no longer have to remember all two hundred different websites of the government agencies. At long last, you will only need to remember one, you will only need to go to one place to access the services that the government provides online.

This he says is a major milestone for the Government of Jamaica and I am particularly heartened and excited by this initiative because it is something that on assuming office I made a commitment to have these services in place within a year.

The government has made it our mission to make Jamaica a knowledge based digital society and we are aggressively taking the steps to make it a reality and the GOJ website was one way of doing so.

He also pointed out that another initiative was ZERO rated access to all government website and online services and forged partnership with Jamaica’s major Telecom providers. Access can be granted by Jamaicans to any Jamaican website or web services without being a cost to citizens.

In her remarks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Audrey Marks lauded the government and Minister Wheatley for launching the GOJ Portal, this she said was a revolutionary move which will make it much easier for Jamaicans in the Diaspora as well as potential investors to access government ministries and agencies by going to one website.