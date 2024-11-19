Meet Marlon Wright: A Rising Star in Music Video Directing

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – An Air Traffic Controller by profession, Marlon Wright has a long fascination with film production and becoming a music video director. The New York-based Jamaican is determined to soar to new heights in that industry in 2025.

A self-taught videographer, Wright has directed visuals for roots singer Jahdon, dub poet Richie Innocent as well as a YouTube feature on popular Jamaican broadcaster Elise Kelly. All are produced by Cyber Leaf Entertainment, which he established in 2016.

He is counting on being edgy and original to gain a foothold in Jamaica’s competitive music video market.

Music Video Market

“The biggest difference is that music videos are collaborative. I encourage artists to contribute their ideas and vision, which brings a level of excitement and fun to the project. For artists struggling to come up with a script, I always suggest focusing on the reason why they wrote the song — this often brings clarity and direction to the visuals,” Wright explained.

Dancehall-reggae artists began making music videos during the 1980s when MTV emerged in the United States. The days of silly, low-budget clips are gone. Now, we see thoughtful, well-directed mini-films that meet BET and VH1 standards.

Unlike some of Jamaica’s leading music video directors, Wright has no formal training. When he started directing and filming music videos 12 years ago, he was guided by self-help material.

“My knowledge and expertise in cinematography were self-taught through countless hours of reading books on lighting, camera positions, and cinematography techniques at Barnes & Noble. I absorbed tips and insights from the writings of experienced directors, which allowed me to develop my craft independently,” he explained.

Born in Kingston, Wright’s formative years were spent in Westmoreland in rural Jamaica. Wright moved to the US in the 1990s. He served in the army for 14 years. Thereafter, he earned a Master of Science in Aviation Safety from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

Wright hopes to fulfill a longtime dream in the new year.

“To collaborate with Lady Patra, a renowned dancehall artist and a friend from my hometown of Whithorn (in Westmoreland). Working with her would be an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to the day when our paths cross in a professional project,” he said.