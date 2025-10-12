Mask’s 25th Anniversary: A Halloween Event with a Caribbean Twist

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida’s most anticipated Halloween event is back and bigger than ever. On October 25, Mask – the legendary show with a Caribbean flair – celebrates its 25th anniversary at the iconic Sport Of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Racetrack in Hallandale. This Halloween event marks a special milestone in South Florida’s cultural celebrations.

This year’s theme, “Masked Performer Edition,” promises a night bursting with creativity, music, and magical moments. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the scene, Mask is the place to be for a festive fusion of Caribbean culture and Halloween fun.

History of Mask: From Humble Beginnings to Iconic Status

Mask first burst onto the South Florida nightlife scene a quarter-century ago, blending the mystery of Halloween with the vibrant colors and sounds of the Caribbean. This Halloween event, which started as a small gathering of passionate party-goers, quickly grew into a landmark occasion. It now draws thousands from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and beyond.

Through the years, Mask has evolved – introducing innovative themes, live acts, and immersive decor – but its spirit has remained unchanged.

“Mask has always been about more than costumes and music,” says Jaime Young, the event’s visionary promoter. “It’s a celebration of who we are, where we come from, and how we shine when we come together.” For many, Mask is not just a party but a tradition that marks the start of South Florida’s vibrant fall season.

Caribbean Twist: Costumes, Music, and Unmatched Vibes

What sets Mask apart from other Halloween events? Its unmistakable Caribbean vibe. Guests show up dressed not just as ghouls and ghosts but as carnival royalty, folklore legends, and glittering masqueraders.

Expect a kaleidoscope of costumes inspired by Trinidadian Carnival, Jamaican dancehall, and Haitian folklore – all set to the pulse of soca, reggae, and calypso. Truly, this is no ordinary Halloween event; it’s an immersion into a unique cultural experience.

“The energy at Mask is different,” shares Jaime Young. “People bring their culture, their pride, and their creativity. It’s a space where you can be bold, be beautiful, and be yourself.” With the crowd decked out in vibrant costumes and the beats of the Caribbean filling the air, Mask transforms Gulfstream Racetrack into a playground of imagination.

The Masked Performer Edition: Gyptian’s Birthday Bash & More

This year’s “Masked Performer Edition” ups the ante with a special musical treat: Gyptian, the reggae sensation known for hits like “Hold You” and “Wine Slow,” will headline the night with a birthday performance that’s sure to be unforgettable. Attendees can expect a set list packed with fan favorites, surprise guests, and a celebration worthy of both Halloween and Gyptian’s milestone.

Beyond Gyptian, the evening promises a parade of masked performers, dazzling dance routines, and interactive experiences that invite everyone to join the show. The organizers encourage guests to embrace the theme by arriving in creative masks, adding to the spectacle and mystery of the night.

Music and Entertainment: All-Star DJ Lineup

No Caribbean party is complete without world-class DJs. This year’s Mask brings together a powerhouse lineup, including DJ Dorenzo, DJ Supa, and DJ K9, each spinning a blend of soca, dancehall, afrobeat, and hip hop. From high-energy anthems to deep island grooves, the dance floor will be alive from start to finish at this Halloween event.

With live music, immersive light shows, and interactive performers, Mask promises a sensory feast. It reflects the diversity and vibrancy of South Florida’s Caribbean community.

Promoter Profile: Jaime Young, The Man Behind the Mask

Jaime Young has spent decades shaping the region’s entertainment scene, known for curating events that celebrate culture, creativity, and connection. Besides Mask, Young has promoted acclaimed gatherings like Soca Kingdom and Carnival Xplosion. Each is rooted in the belief that “music and art unite us.”

“My goal is to create spaces where people feel seen, valued, and inspired,” says Young. “Mask is a reflection of that vision – a night where we celebrate our roots and imagine new possibilities together.”

Join the Celebration!

As Mask marks its 25th year, the excitement is palpable. If you’re seeking a Halloween experience that’s more than just tricks and treats – one that celebrates the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture, the thrill of creative expression, and the joy of coming together – this is your invitation. Get your tickets, design your mask, and join the Halloween event at Gulfstream Racetrack on October 25. Let’s make this anniversary a night to remember!

“Mask is where memories are made, friendships are forged, and the spirit of the Caribbean comes alive. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone,” says Jaime Young.

For tickets and more information, visit Mask’s official website or follow @whyiparty on social media. Don’t miss South Florida’s most electrifying Halloween tradition!

For table and birthday reservations, call or text (954) 645-2644.