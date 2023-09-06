NEW YORK – International recording dancehall artist Masicka has announced that he will be joining Afrobeats sensations Adekunle Gold and Nonso Amadi on their highly anticipated ‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour. The tour is set to kick off on September 22, 2023, at the iconic House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, with Masicka joining September 27 at MGM National Harbor, Washington, DC.

‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour

The ‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour promises to be a thrilling musical experience as these three talented artists bring their unique sounds and energy to stages across North America. Masicka, known for his captivating dancehall style, will undoubtedly add a fresh and vibrant dimension to the tour. With the aim of brining together diverse sounds and cultures, the ‘Tequila Ever After’ tour promises to be an unprecedented musical experience for fans.

Masicka has gained international recognition for his distinct sound and energetic performances. With hits like “Top Form,” “They Don’t Know,” and “Tyrant,” Masicka has solidified his place as one of the top dancehall artists in the industry. Joining forces with Adekunle Gold, who’s infectious Afrobeats melodies have captivated audiences worldwide, and the talented Nonso Amadi, known for his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, promises an unforgettable experience for fans.

Masicka, a prominent figure in the dancehall scene, expressed his excitement about the tour, stating, “I am thrilled to be joining Adekunle Gold and Nonso Amadi on the ‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour. It’s a remarkable opportunity to connect with fans from different backgrounds and share my music on an international stage. I can’t wait to bring the dancehall energy and give fans an unforgettable experience.”

‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour Dates

Fans can join the ‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour at various prestigious venues across the United States and Canada. The tour dates include:

September 27: MGM National Harbor – Washington, DC

September 29: Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

September 30: Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA

October 1: MTELUS – Montreal, QC

October 3: Rebel – Toronto, ON

October 6: House of Blues Chicago – Chicago, IL

October 14: The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

This extraordinary lineup guarantees an unforgettable performance, showcasing the best of Afrobeat and dancehall music. Fans can expect to be immersed in a night of infectious beats, incredible performances, and unparalleled energy.

Tickets for the ‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour are available for purchase https://www.masickaofficial.com/tour/