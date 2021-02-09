Mary Wilson of The Supremes Influence on the I Three’s

by Howard Campbell

[LAS VEGAS] – Judy Mowatt, a member of the I Three, has described Mary Wilson of The Supremes as an outstanding vocalist who was an inspiration for her and other Jamaican female artists.

Wilson, a member of the classic Supremes lineup that included Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, died in Las Vegas on February 8 at age 76.

“Florence Ballard was an excellent vocalist so too Mary Wilson. Their harmonies were beautiful and complemented Diana Ross’ singing. She (Wilson) was a leader in her own right,” said Mowatt.

She added that The Supremes and other African-American female ensembles like The Sweet Inspirations were major influences for the I Three who were Bob Marley’s harmony group.

Rita Marley, Marley’s wife, and Marcia Griffiths are other members of The I Three.

In 1993, Mowatt paid tribute to The Supremes by covering Stop in The Name of Love, one of their biggest hits for Motown Records during the 1960s.

Wilson, who was born in Mississippi, grew up in the same Detroit housing project with Ross and Ballard. They had a number of hit songs for Motown including Baby Love, Love Child and Come See About Me.

Ross left the group in 1970 for a successful solo career while Ballard died in 1976.

Wilson stayed with The Supremes throughout their 18-year run which ended in 1977.