Martin Luther King, Jr. Honored by Supporting Small Businesses Through the Elevate Together™ Initiative 

[BOCA RATON] – Each year on the third Monday of January, America honors the birth, life and dream of Martin Luther King, Jr. To commemorate this day and his legacy, the Women of Color (WOC) and Men of Color (MOC) Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) at Office Depot raised funds for Elevate Together™ powered by Round It Up America, a nonprofit initiative designed to address systemic discrimination and historical racial disparities in business growth and profitability in Black and Hispanic communities.

Members of the WOC and MOC ARGs also participated in the review and selection process of the most recent round of Elevate Together grant recipients, in collaboration with the Urban Leagues in Broward County, Florida; Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL. Fifteen grants were presented to the selected Black and Hispanic small businesses.

“Elevate Together is an initiative that is designed to directly impact Black and Hispanic small business owners. In addition to receiving cash grants, these fifteen small businesses will also each be matched with a mentor from the Venture Mentoring team,” said Community Investment Manager, Sharu Goodwyn. “It was really wonderful that our community partners allowed our ARG leads to be part of the selection process for this round of Elevate Together grants. There was so much involvement and so much excitement about the initiative.”