OneUnited Bank Introduced Solidarity Card for Black History Month

[Los Angeles, CA] – OneUnited Bank is proud to introduce its new Solidarity Card during Black History Month.

Last year, OneUnited Bank’s provocative Harriet Tubman Card went viral and received national attention. As a result, according to CNBC, the Harriett Tubman $20 bill is being accelerated.

This year, the Bank introduces the vertically designed Solidarity Card with a Black power fist to represent Black Americans and its allies coming together to fight for economic and social justice!

OneTransaction in 2021

OneUnited Bank encourages all Black Americans to come together in solidarity to focus on OneTransaction in 2021. Best of all, it will increase their net worth and help close the racial wealth gap. That transaction could be savings and investments into stocks, bonds, real estate, and a profitable business,. In addition to an improved credit score, home ownership, life insurance or a will.

Solidarity Card

The Solidarity Visa Debit Card and the Bank’s other unapologetically Black Visa Debit Cards offer its new AutoSave service. This service automatically transfers change from card purchases to a savings account. AutoSave makes saving easier to help Black Americans build wealth.

“As the largest Black owned bank in the country, we promote a vision to move the Black community forward. Especially from a social and economic perspective” states Kevin Cohee, Chairman & CEO of OneUnited Bank. “Last year, the Harriet Tubman Card represented the importance of America’s currency. The card reflected the tremendous contribution of Black Americans and the importance of diversity in our society. This year, the Solidarity Card represents the importance of utilizing our newly organized community to affect positive change. The OneTransaction program is designed to educate and inspire the entire community to work together, in solidarity, to close the racial wealth gap.”

OneTransaction Conference

In partnership with Visa, OneUnited Bank is holding a FREE, state-of-the-art OneTransaction Virtual Financial Conference on June 19th (Juneteenth). The holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. The Conference, which has already attracted thousands of attendees.

Conference Presenters

This includes expert presenters in business and personal finance including:

Tiffany Aliche , The Budgetnista , an award winning financial education teacher

, , an award winning financial education teacher Karen Hunter , Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View

, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of on Sirius XM Urban View Daymond John , globally recognized from ABC’s Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship

, globally recognized from ABC’s Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship Calvin Martyr , founder of #BlackOutDay2020 and The Blackout Coalition

, founder of #BlackOutDay2020 and Everett Sands , founder and CEO of Lendistry , a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender

, founder and CEO of , a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender Michelle Singletary , personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book “What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits”

, personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book “What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits” Kemberley Washington, CPA and Tax Analyst with Forbes Advisor among others