Marlon Hill: National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

by Marlon Hill

MIAMI – For decades, Miami-Dade County has welcomed immigrant families, laborers, and entrepreneurs from the Caribbean region.

National Caribbean-American Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate the enduring contributions and achievements of these persons, and those who may trace their heritage to the region, to the landscape and vibrancy of our nation and County.

Through every page of our County’s history, Caribbean Americans have signed new charters of incorporation, built the infrastructure of neighborhoods and the economy, populated the leadership of our classrooms, operating rooms, and board rooms, and composed our artistic, musical, and cultural identity. Caribbean traditions have also enriched the culinary palette of our dining tables. For generations, Caribbean immigrants and their descendants, have reaffirmed the values of hard work, resilience, perseverance and faith in the promise of America.

Together, in this month of June and beyond, we will continue to paint this American canvas that binds our shared experiences, dreams and challenges. Let’s find a daily opportunity to tell and share stories of your heritage and to be inspired by the lessons learned from these life experiences.

