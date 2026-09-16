Marine Tourism: Experience Grenada’s Dive and Conservation Festival

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada — The Grenada Tourism Authority will host the 5th Annual Dive and Conservation Festival from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2026, spotlighting the destination’s marine tourism, conservation leadership and dive experiences across Grenada and Carriacou.

Now in its fifth year, the festival has become a signature event on Grenada’s tourism calendar. It brings together local dive operators, marine experts, conservation organizations and industry partners from across the tri-island state. Held under the theme “Sustainable Legacy,” the milestone edition underscores Grenada’s position as a destination where adventure travel, marine tourism and environmental stewardship are closely connected.

Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, chief of operations and acting CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said the festival reflects the central role Grenada’s natural environment plays in the visitor experience and in community life.

“Our natural environment is one of Grenada’s defining assets, and the continued growth of this festival reflects its importance to both tourism and community life,” Grant-Hoschtialek said. “The Dive and Conservation Festival creates meaningful opportunities for partners in the dive and conservation sectors to connect with visitors and residents, share knowledge and encourage greater appreciation for the marine environment we all benefit from.”

The weeklong festival will feature experiences across Grenada and Carriacou, with diving, conservation education and community engagement at the forefront. Programming will include opportunities to explore Grenada’s underwater sites, learn about coral restoration and reef rehabilitation, and participate in initiatives focused on protecting the country’s natural environment.

A key feature of this year’s lineup is Conservation Conversations, a series designed to connect students with experts. It also expands awareness of environmental conservation across the tri-island state and beyond. Additional activities will include birdwatching, community cleanups and immersive experiences. These experiences encourage deeper engagement with Grenada’s land and marine environments.

“This fifth edition marks an important milestone for Grenada’s dive and marine tourism sector,” said Shanai St. Bernard, nautical development manager at the GTA. “The festival has grown into a highly anticipated event, giving visitors and residents a firsthand connection to Grenada’s marine life while reinforcing the responsibility we all share in protecting it. That balance between exploration, education and conservation is central to sustainable tourism and remains at the heart of this festival.”

The festival reinforces Grenada’s commitment to responsible tourism. Furthermore, it highlights how conservation-focused experiences can support a more sustainable destination for future generations.