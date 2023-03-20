MGA to present the 13th Annual Women Mean Business International Conference

MIAMI – Women Mean Business… and they are forging a path to build successful and profitable businesses that create change and empower other women around the world. With this in mind, and in celebration of Women’s History Month, M. Gill & Associates, Inc., in collaboration with its MBDA programs, and the M. Gill*Her Foundation, present the 13th Annual Women Mean Business (WMBI) Conference on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Miami Convention Center, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33131.

“Be Seen! Be Heard! Be There!”

This year’s conference theme, “Be Seen! Be Heard! Be There!” recognizes those female entrepreneurs who are looking to make their voices heard, connect with like-minded individuals, and be seen as a leader in their fields!

“At WMBI Conference, we celebrate women, as well as our shared power to drive change, innovate and motivate each other,” said Marie R. Gill, Founder & CEO of M. Gill & Associates. “The 2023 WMBI Conference’s theme urges us to become bold and passionate members of our business community as we inspire and connect.”

Featured Speakers

Attendees can enjoy a day of networking opportunities, informational business tools and resources. In addition, a Fashion Show sponsored by Pedeserra International Showcasing Elegant International Designs.

Featured speakers Paula L. Mensah, Sr. Contracting Officer Federal Acquisition Service – AASD, General Services Administration (GSA) and Sukana Toure, CEO & Founder of Pedeserra International, will provide unique insights to help fempreneurs take their business to the next level.

Conference Registration

Registration and sponsorship for the WMBI Conference are now open. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged. For more information about how to sponsor and participate in the Women Mean Business International Conference, please call 786-515-0670, email admin@miamimbdacenter.com or visit www.wmbi.biz.

Be Seen! Be Heard! Be There! and take advantage of the opportunity to learn, share and grow. To register for the WMBI Conference, click here.