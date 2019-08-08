Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravaganza celebrates Garvey’s Birthday Anniversary

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The 2019 Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravaganza celebrates Garvey’s 132nd birthday anniversary and the 100th anniversary of his Black Star line Steamship Company, in this, Ghana’s 2019 “year of return”.

The Rootz Extravaganza will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm, Lauderdale Lakes Educational and Cultural Center, 3580 Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes.

Guest speaker will be Marcus Garvey historian, UWI lecturer and author, Professor Clinton Hutton.

The program includes community service awards and appearances by Shemana, Sister Moy, Pablove Black and the Drumming Fingers Dance Troupe. Admission free.

All taking place under the patronage of Jamaican Consul General Oliver Mair.

Presented by the Rootz Foundation Inc. and the city of Lauderdale Lakes in partnership with Green Medizin, Goldson Spinal Centers, Veeko, Tomlinson Dental Care, Bobby’s Meals, Robinson Law & Mediation, Poor Man Studio, Talawah Roots Tonic, the Rootz Magazine, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, Hot105 FM, Mikey B Radio Show, Whiz Communications, Island Beat Marketing, Wild Child Productions, WZPP and WDNA.