Major Developments Planned for Negril, Jamaica

NEGRIL, Jamaica – Major plans, including an additional 5,000 hotel rooms, are on the drawing board for the development of Negril over the next five years. Concurrently, Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has hinted at Negril being given a status that will remove it from the dual management it now has between Hanover and Westmoreland.

Top level discussions have started between multiple government ministries and stakeholders of Negril on aspects of the development to be rolled out overtime. In the meantime, with tourism being a critical component, Minister Bartlett today spoke of some things to come as he gave the keynote address at the unveiling of a picturesque multi-coloured Negril welcome sign at the eastern end of the noted “Capital of Casual” resort.

Summer Tourism Boom

Negril has long enjoyed a special place in the hearts of visitors and with Jamaica making rapid strides in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout. Minister Bartlett said this resort has been making a spectacular contribution, pulling in about one-third of the more than US$3 billion earned by the industry so far this year. With that, Jamaica has had its strongest and best ever summer tourism season with the one just ended.

Mr. Bartlett said there is to be a holistic development of Negril but stressed the need for the resort to be cleaned up of crime and other social issues that have been rearing their ugly heads in recent times.

Hotel Developments Planned

On the cards for further development are close to 5,000 new rooms to include a 1000-room hotel at Rhodes Hall, a new property also at Ocean Point and expansion of the Princess, Palladium, Sandals, and Beaches properties.

With a commitment to the development of public spaces of Negril, Mr. Bartlett said as a start, the existing beach park is to be transformed patterning the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay but not being as elaborate. He said the proposed plan has the support of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and that it is part of a bigger plan to create appealing public parks in resort areas “for the benefit of Jamaicans while inviting visitors to enjoy them.”

The $12 million sign features a layby and walkway, retaining wall, landscaping, and the fabrication of letters in red, green, and gold, reflecting the ‘vibe’ of Negril. It comes with solar lighting, which helps with its visibility at nights and its sustainability.

Executive Director of the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo), Wade Mars termed it the JAM-ICONIC Photo experience and like him, Minister Bartlett anticipates that in addition to adding to the aesthetic of the resort, the sign will also act as a catalyst to attract greater foot traffic to the area.

The tourism executives said research has shown that accessible photo experiences within destinations provide visitors with an additional incentive to travel longer and further to capture these scenic shots as part of their vacation experience. It is therefore intended that the existence of these sites will also provide the home destination with user-generated content for marketing, which has a multiplier effect in attracting audiences.

Boosting Tourism

TPDCo, which is mandated to “Transforming and Enhancing the Tourism Product” has mapped out a programme to boost tourism within rural communities and add aesthetic appeal to destination areas using the JAM-ICONIC photo experiences to highlight protected areas such as natural skylines; national parks and gardens, for instance the Cockpit Country, Blue Mountain; as well as destination areas like Negril; Panoramic views of Jamaica’s historic plains; waterways and towns.

Support

The plans being pursued for Negril’s growth have been welcomed by President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, Richard Wallace. In addition, Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis as well as Mayor of Lucea. Plus, Councillor Sheridan Samuels; Deputy Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancey and Secretary/Manager of the Negril/Green Island Area Land Authority, Althea McKenzie-Stewart.