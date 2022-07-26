Jamming pon di road! How to prepare for the 2022 Reggae Marathon in Jamaica

By Davion Coombs

[NEGRIL, Jamaica] – Organizers of the 2022 Reggae Marathon, which will be held in Negril, Jamaica on December 4th, are encouraging health and wellness enthusiasts, of all fitness levels, to participate.

Now in its 22nd installment, this year’s event is once again expected to attract thousands of participants from across the globe, who will either walk, run or do a combination of both, at one of the race’s three events: the marathon, half marathon, or 10K.

According to sponsorship director, Diane Ellis, the Reggae Marathon experience is more than just a road race, it’s also an opportunity to soak up Jamaica’s alluring culture. A major highlight of the event, she says, is the Reggae music that is being played along the entire race route. Also, the finish line sits right on Negril’s beautiful, famous Seven Mile Beach.

“Come prepared to have a good time,” Ellis encourages. “There’s no pressure… You can run or walk at your own pace. Though this is an internationally certified course, no one is being challenged to set a world record, but the certification will allow you to enter prestigious events such as the Boston, London, and NYC Marathons. Just come out to meet new people and have your best race.”

5 ways to prep for the Reggae Marathon

With four months left until the event, here are five simple ways both walkers and runners can prepare for the Reggae Marathon.

Establish a training and nutrition plan

Do your homework and find a training routine that fits with your walking or running style, your life, and your goals, and follow it as closely as you can. Also, establish a balanced nutritional plan that includes proper intake of water, food and electrolytes. A good nutrition and training plan will help you perform your best on the event day.

2. Create a playlist

It may seem simple, but the right playlist can keep your energy pumping and help get you to the finish line. Since you’ll be running the Reggae Marathon, you may want to include some of your favorite Reggae tunes on your playlist to replicate the zone you’ll be in on the big day.

3. Get to know the race details

Check the event’s website at reggaemarathon.com to see the race route, aid stations located along the course, start times for the respective races and other event details. With this information, you’ll know what to expect on race day and you’ll be less likely to feel flustered and overwhelmed.

4. Invest in proper sports gear

Investing in proper sports gear is vital for your performance during the racing event. Get the right running shoes that support your feet and ankles, and provide room for motion control. Lightweight, comfortable active wear that removes sweat from your body, is also essential.

5. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Dehydration can set back your training and sabotage your performance on race day. Regular water is usually the best option to keep hydrated. As you train, focus on drinking water before, during and after your runs or walks, since this is what you’ll need to do on race day. Also, do your research and calculate how much water you should be consuming on a daily basis. Ensure you’re hitting that amount daily.

Conclusion

Preparing for the big race day will definitely require discipline and dedication. Nonetheless, remember that the Reggae Marathon is a fulfilling experience that’s more than just a race. It’s also a cultural immersion, reggae party and beach escape. With these five tips, you’re sure to be fit, and also ready for all the fun.