M-DCPS Student Artists Compete in Human Trafficking Poster Contest

MIAMI – Toyota of North Miami VIP Sales is sponsoring a poster contest for student artists from Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) to bring awareness to the public about the dangers of human trafficking.

The final judging will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the New World School of the Arts Gallery, located at 25 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Miami 33132.

A panel of celebrity judges will review the artwork of the student finalists and chose the winners. The judges include:

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho

Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney J. Scott Dunn

Contemporary Argentinian artist Daniel Bottero,

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Ariana Fajardo Orshan

Amber Kemp-Gerstel – founder and creative director of Damask Love

Dr. Brook Parker-Bello – an ordained minister and survivor champion against human trafficking, and the Founding CEO of More Too Life, Inc.;

Rachel Tourgeman Community Relations Director at Florida National University

The top three winners will be chosen from among 60 finalists to receive a cash prize, and the winning entry will be displayed on a billboard near Dolphin Stadium the month before the Super Bowl. Clear Channel donated the billboard.