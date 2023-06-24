Local SEO Checklist: Essential Tips for Ranking Higher on Google

Today’s market is fierce, and the competition is ruthless, meaning that businesses often have to “step up their game” in order to compete with other businesses for clients. But fear not, as various strategies can help you achieve exactly this with less effort than you might think. Have you ever heard of SEO (search engine optimization)?

Believe it or not, it plays a vital role in improving visibility and ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs). For local businesses, aiming for a target audience is what gives you that “edge” as opposed to other competitors. So, in the text below, we’ll discuss some essential tips for better ranking using this special technique.

Claim and Optimize Your Google My Business (GMB) Listing

First and foremost, improving local SEO means claiming and optimizing your GMG listing. So, this means you’ll have to provide accurate and precise data that is “up-to-date” with current events regarding your business so the public stays always informed. Make sure to always add any changes, if there are any, from your name to photos, phone number, and address. Basically, pay special attention to ensuring that your NAP information is always consistent across all platforms, from social media to online directories.

Localized Keyword Research

A local business should, as a “rule of thumb,” always conduct thorough keyword research when it comes to their business. Make sure to include terms that are a bit more local-specific, use meta tags, use headings, and even use URLs that are relevant to your location. It basically helps the algorithm understand the geographic relevance of your business and, of course, improve its ranking in search engines.

Optimize On-Page Elements

You don’t have to be rich and invest a lot of money into your SEO; there are what we would call other non-paid methods to achieve this, something called organic search engine optimization. And before you ask us what is organic search engine optimization, you should know that optimizing various aspects of a website, such as its content, structure, and HTML coding, are just a few ways to achieve this kind of optimization. For example, include relevant keywords by creating high-quality content. Content that is engaging will always be more visited. Also, build authoritative backlinks and aim to attract more “organic” or natural traffic, which is the result of the audience’s real interest in what you have to offer on the website.

Online Reviews and Ratings

Always make sure to encourage customers to leave more online reviews, as this can greatly improve your rating status on platforms. Every positive review can not only enhance your business’s reputation but also contribute to higher local ratings. Especially in small communities, this can be a real game changer. So, respond to reviews (even negative ones) and demonstrate that you’re able to engage with customers, no matter the surrounding factors.

Local Social Media Engagement

Engage with your local audience on social media platforms. Create and maintain active profiles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn platforms. Make sure to share locally relevant content, interact with followers, and respond to inquiries promptly. Social media signals can contribute to your local SEO efforts.

So, yes, it takes a bit of time and effort, but believe us, you’ll achieve a better ranking in no time and improve the chances of your business exponentially.