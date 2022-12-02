The Little Haiti Cultural Complex presents Miami Art Week 2022

MIAMI – The Little Haiti Cultural Complex in partnership with the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance and PRIZM Art Fair presents contemporary art exhibition programming that centers on the history of Afrodiasporic peoples with a special focus on the Caribbean and Miami as central points in the Global South. The Global Borderless Caribbean exhibition program, founded 13 years ago by artist and curator Edouard Duval-Carrié, has provided an extraordinary contribution to the presentation and scholarship of the work of artists of the Caribbean.

Vernacular, Vènakilè, Asụsụ obodo: À la Mode is the fourteenth iteration of the Global/Borderless Caribbean exhibition series, which exists to facilitate contemporary cultural dialogues on the Caribbean. The 2022 exhibition program “Vernacular, Vènakilè, Asụsụ obodo: À la Mode features artists of the global African Diaspora, with a focus on the Caribbean. This year’s theme explores how vernacular modes of art-making originating in global African contexts have influenced the cultivation of fine art practice worldwide.

The exhibition “Vernacular, Vènakilè, Asụsụ obodo: À la Mode, curated by Marie Vickles Mikhaile Solomon and william cordova, will show the work of over fifteen contemporary Afro-Caribbean artists that are making work that is defining and re-defining the roles of global Caribbean art within an international and historical context.

Auxiliary programming on the campus and the neighboring vicinity of the Little Haiti Cultural Complex will be provided by partnering arts organization PRIZM Art Fair in the Design District. In conjunction with “Vernacular, Vènakilè, Asụsụ obodo: À la Mode the Little Haiti Cultural Complex will host workshops, special events, lectures, and performances that emphasize and support the power of expressive authenticity, and a commitment to highlighting the culture of the African diaspora.

Additional programs on the cultural center campus include, a special film screening of Jean-Michel Basquiat AFRICA at the HEART presented by the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, Zeal’s “Who Owns Black Art?” Vol. 2 and our premier partner NOULA Basel, a multimedia experience, that presents a cultural community and platform that unites the Haitian diaspora and allies through art, fashion, music, film, food – and most importantly the passion to bring about change to Miami for an epic presentation of contemporary Haitian art and culture.

SCHEDULE OF PROGRAMMING

A warm invitation is extended to the community to attend and participate.

All programming will be presented FREE and open to the public.

Exhibition: “”Vernacular, Vènakilè, Asụsụ obodo: À la Mode”

Friday, December 2: Opening Vernissage Reception 10am – 12pm

10am – Caribbean Breakfast reception

11-11:30am – Introduction of the exhibition with curators and artists

PRIZM Art Fair: Panel Talks, Performances 11/28 – 12/4

Main Fair: Design District | 4220 N. Miami Ave

Global/Borderless Caribbean Pavilion | Little Haiti Cultural Center

Zeal’s “Who Owns Black Art?” Vol. 2

Programming centering the holistic well-being of Black artists and creatives

Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance Art Basel Film Screening

7pm of Jean-Michel Basquiat: Africa At The Heart

NOULA BASEL presented by NOULA WorldWide

Uniting the Haitian diaspora and allies through art, fashion, music, film and food.

Coming Home: Sacred Land presented by by IPC ArtSpace

Highlighting one contemporary vision of America created through a collaboration between curator Carl Juste and fine-art photographer Bill Frakes @ipcartspace