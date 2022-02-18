Singer Briannagh D Collabs with Rap Veteran Jadakiss on “Run my Check”

by Howard Campbell

Her handlers thought it would be a good idea bringing in an established act to enhance Run my Check. That role went to Jadakiss, who Briannagh D met at a charity event in her native New Jersey.

She said the move was the right one.

“Jadakiss has already brought so much to the game. I don’t think there’s much more territory left to be covered. As an up-and-coming artist I definitely admire the trajectory of his career. He is one of the greatest there is and has made his mark on the rap game as a certified legend. He is so well-respected and that respect was nothing short of well-earned,” she said.

Briannagh D, who has been recording for over a decade, carries Caribbean roots. Her mother is from St. Kitts where she has visited several times and performed as well. She is also an actress who has appeared in Bizaardvark on the Disney Channel and This is Us on NBC.