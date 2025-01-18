Let’s Make Reggae Irie Again: Reggae Month in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – “Let’s Make Reggae Irie Again” is the goal for the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle. They are celebrating, spreading awareness and promoting the reggae music industry throughout the month of February.

Part of the celebration is honoring Rohan Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and Toots and The Maytals. In addition, Third World will be one of the upcoming events.

“We feel reggae is looking for the essence of its spiritual and cultural ethnicity. We want to keep the universal message of love and reach people from the heart. I want to bring back the essence. Let’s Make Reggae Irie Again,” said Ian Lewis, founder of Inner Circle.

Reggae Month South Florida

Reggae Month South Florida is back again this year. Inner Circle is supporting several events taking place that will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Plantation and Davie. Several of the events will be announced on January 29.

Reggae Month was first celebrated in Jamaica in 2008 by JaRIA.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 56 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are dropping a new album “Reality” in 2025.