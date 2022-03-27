Lets’ Connect with Ambassador Marks features Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks will host Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness on her monthly series, Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Friday April1, 2022 at 7:00 pm EDT.

Ambassador Marks stated that the upcoming virtual town hall will give the prime minister an opportunity to interact directly with members of the Diaspora.

Prime Minister Holness will be joined on the programme by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith.

Ambassador Marks said she was very pleased that the prime minister has accepted her invitation to have a direct conversation with members of the Diaspora given the important role that they continue to play in supporting many vital areas of the economy.

Jamaica 60

The prime minister is also expected to highlight the island’s development at 60 years of Independence. Specifically with a focus on development and investment.

Ambassador Marks shared that as the Government of Jamaica shifts it’s focus to post COVID recovery and building back stronger, we believe this forum is a good opportunity to remind Jamaicans abroad of the reasons they should still choose Jamaica not only as their preferred destination for travel in 2022, but also a primary opportunity for investment in Jamaica.”

It is expected that the prime minister will give an update on the recovering tourism industry. Plus, outline the efforts being made to facilitate expanded diaspora participation in the overall economy.

‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ enables members of the Diaspora to communicate directly with the Ambassador. Especially about matters affecting their lives in the USA. In addition to staying up to date with the Government’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E Audrey Marks is occasionally joined by distinguished guests. Including US government officials, key players in various local and international organizations. Plus, prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora.