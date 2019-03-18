Leo Gilling Pledges to Continue Pushing His Vision For Miramar

Disappointed but not Deterred

MIRAMAR – Despite only receiving 11 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s (March 12th) Miramar elections, a “disappointed, but not deterred,” Gilling said after learning the results of the election.

“Tonight, after a long and competitive campaign, I lost my bid for Miramar Commissioner. While I am naturally disappointed, my awesome team of volunteers did not leave any stones unturned and we campaigned with everything we had every day for the last 10 months. The camaraderie developed among us was truly special and this feeling of warmth and togetherness will remain with me always.”

After all 25 precincts were reported, Alexandra Davis emerged winner with 46 percent of the votes, unseating Darline Riggs who received 35%. Barbara Ingram got 4 percent, and Dennis Hinds, who had withdrawn from the race received 1 percent.

In the Mayoral race, Wayne Messam was re-elected Mayor with 85 percent of the votes, soundly defeating Josue Larose who received 14 percent of the votes.

Addressing a group of supporters who had gathered at a local restaurant in Miramar, Gilling said, “I am eternally grateful to all the volunteers, everyone who believed in me, who poured their energy and sweat into our campaign. I am forever grateful, also, to my friends and family who stood by me never doubting my path and my steps.”

Gilling made a commitment to stay steadfast in making his vision for the City of Miramar a reality. “I am not deterred. I love Miramar and I look forward to a promising future”.

Gilling, originally from Oracabessa in St. Mary, Jamaica, is a small business owner, media personality, educational advocate and writer. Gilling has decades of dedicated community service and over 20 years of business experience in accounting, cost analysis, insurance, and hospitality.

He has served on Miramar’s Parks and Recreation Board, Miramar’s Sister City Exploratory Committee, the Partners for Youth Foundation Board, the Caribbean Maritime University Foundation Board, Broward Alliance for Caribbean Educators, and is a member of the local Kiwanis club.

Gilling is the proud father of four, and a mentor to many.