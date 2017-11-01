Donald Trump and Rick Scott continue assault on Affordable Healthcare

Today is the first day of a deliberately shortened enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act

President Donald Trump has done his best to sabotage open enrollment by slashing the enrollment period in half, cutting funding for advertising and outreach programs, and ending state partnerships to promote enrollment.

Donald Trump continues promoting the lie that Obamacare is dead, and his friend Rick Scott is making sure to sabotage Obamacare in Florida by doing nothing to help Floridians get covered.

Scott has proudly touted his role as a chief architect of Trumpcare and gained widespread notoriety for refusing to expand Medicaid in Florida for purely political reasons.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been working hard to promote open enrollment.

“Rick Scott and Donald Trump care more about sabotaging Obamacare than helping Floridians get access to affordable healthcare. It’s wrong that Governor Rick Scott is working with Trump to destroy Obamacare instead of helping Floridians get covered. In spite of Rick Scott’s best efforts, Healthcare.gov is open for business and Floridians should take advantage of open enrollment from now through December 15th to get covered.” said FDP spokesperson Johanna Cervone.

Governor Rick Scott’s record on health care has never been great (he oversaw the largest healthcare fraud in American history), but just this year alone, Scott has come under intense scrutiny for the serious mishandling of several high profile healthcare-related incidents and longstanding negligence by his administration.

See: CNN: Pediatricians say Florida hurt sick kids to help big GOP donors, Orlando Sentinel: 8 nursing-home deaths in Florida – a state that keeps weakening protections for the elderly, Florida Politics: House leaders seek KidCare waivers, CBS Miami: Gov. Scott Doesn’t Answer Why Nursing Home Voicemails Were Deleted, CBS Miami: U.S. Senate Panel Launches Investigation Into Florida Nursing Home Deaths, ABC7: Deleted voicemail sought in nursing home death case.