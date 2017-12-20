Lee Scratch Perry “War Ina Babylon” w/ Subatomic Sound System live

Lee “Scratch” Perry & Subatomic Sound System “War Ina Babylon” live & dubwise @ Coachella 2013 week 1 at sunset.

Subatomic Sound System combines musicians, electronic instruments, samplers, and live dub mixing to fully bring Perry’s Black Ark studio vibes to the stage. Emch of Subatomic Sound System on the electronics and live dub mix. Black Ark studio veteran Larry McDonald on percussion.

Paul Zasky of Dubblestandart on bass. Woman in Dub singers Chezere and Ama on vocals. Revelation Dub riddim and War In A Bablyon vocal mix originally recorded by Lee Perry with vocals by the Heptones and Max Romeo back at the Black Ark studio in Jamaica.