Learn to Build Multi-Generational Wealth at South Florida Black Economic Forum

8th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum & Awards Reception to be held Thursday, August 9

Fort Lauderdale – In celebration of the National Black Business Month, The Mosaic Group in partnership with the Urban League of Broward County will host the 8th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum (SFBEF) & Awards Reception on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the Urban League of Broward County located at 560 NW 27th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale.

The South Florida Black Economic Forum (SFBEF) is an annual initiative that connects, engages, and informs black business owners and professionals about opportunities, resources, and programs that will increase the number and scale of African/Caribbean-American owned businesses in South Florida.

The SFBEF’s goal is to empower community members to take the necessary steps to grow and develop their enterprise, create wealth for their families, support black businesses throughout the region, and foster growth and sustainability while reducing unemployment and bridging the wealth gap in South Florida.

The theme for this year’s forum is “The Road to Multi-Generational Wealth”. A diverse group of subject matter experts will discuss the topics of “Financial Literacy & Smart Investments”; “Opportunities in South Florida’s Leading Growth Industries;” “What’s Hot in Innovation & Technology”; and “Buy the Block: Real Estate Development & Investments”.

“I am excited about the vast wealth of expertise that this year’s thought leaders will share with attendees that seek the creation of multigenerational wealth for themselves, their families and communities. The road to wealth encompasses knowledge, ownership, opportunities, and strategic collaborations and the South Florida Black Economic Forums brings all of this together in one place, says Ann Marie Sorrell, president and CEO of The Mosaic Group. “Bridging the wealth gap and creating sustainable communities begins with individuals making smart financial decisions and investments and shared with others through empowerment events as this.”

8th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum Keynote Speaker

This year’s Keynote address will be presented by Dr. E. Lance McCarthy – a nationally recognized faith-based economist and investment advisor. Dr. McCarthy is a leading expert in investments, finance, jobs, urban development, especially in the intersection of faith economic issues.

Some of his extensive accomplishments include, co-founder of Ferguson 1000, which evolved to Global 1000 with a special emphasis on Black Tech; launching Reveal Global 1000 Consulting, an 8a Innovation Tech firm with emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), drone development, cyber warfare and defense technology innovation; and delivering his ‘TED TALK’, “African Americans and Technology-Empowerment or Exclusion”, where he shared how leveraging the hidden talents of African Americans in the technology industry can help the economy.

Panel Discussions

PANEL I: Financial Literacy & Smart Investments

Moderator: Bryan Cunningham, Division Manager, ULBC Entrepreneurship Center

Thought Leaders:

Thais Sullivan, Regional CRA/Community Lending Officer, Valley National Bank

Ann McNeill, CEO, Constructively Speaking Inc./Better Investments

PANEL II: Opportunities in South Florida’s Growth Industries

Moderator: Robert G. Beatty, Publisher, South Florida Times

Thought Leaders:

Eduardo Torres, Director, South Florida US Export Assistance Center

Beatrice Loussaint, President & CEO, Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council

Scheril Murray Powell, Cannapreneur/President, Canna Headhunters

PANEL III: What’s Hot in Innovation & Technology



Moderator: Dexter Bridgeman, CEO & Founder, MIA Media Group, LLC



Thought Leaders:

Felecia Hatcher, Founder, Black Tech Week

Alan Bottorff, CEO, Teledactyl

LaToya Stirrup, Co-Founder, Digital Grass Innovation & Technology

LaTasha Stirrup, Co-Founder, Kazmaleje

PANEL IV: Buy the Block: Real Estate Developments & Investing

Moderator: Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher, Westside Gazette

Thought Leaders:

Miguel Pilgram, Partner, The Pilgram Group

Frederick McLendon, Owner, McLendon Investments Inc

Bill Diggs, President, The Mourning Family Foundation

Don Patterson, President, Reva Development Corporation

Barron Channer, CEO, BACH Real Estate

8th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum Honorees

Each year, the SFBEF recognizes a variety of deserving community leaders and organizations with the prestigious Vanguard Award for their leadership, dedication, and advocacy for black-owned businesses and black professionals in South Florida.

Honorees:

Dexter Bridgeman, CEO & Founder, MIA Media Group, LLC

The Honorable Mack Bernard, Commissioner, Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners

Tina Teague, Tina Teague Insurance Agency, Inc. (State Farm Agent)

Jim Drake, President, McKinley Insurance Services

The Honorable Jeri Muoio, Mayor, City of West Palm Beach

Dr. Adam Ramsey, Owner & Optometrist, Iconic Eye Care

8th Annual South Florida Black Economic Forum Schedule

Registration/Networking 9:00 am – 9:45 am

Forum Kick-off: Financial Literacy & Smart Investments 10:00 am – 11:15 am

Luncheon 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Forum Panel 1: Opportunities in South Florida’s Leading Growth Industries 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm

Forum Panel 2: What’s Hot in Innovation & Technology 2:15 pm – 3:30 pm

Forum Panel 3: Buy the Block: Real Estate Developments & Investing 3:45 pm – 5:00 pm

Networking & Awards Reception 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Attendees can register here. Full day registration is $50 (Luncheon, Panel Discussions, and Awards Reception); Luncheon Only is $25; and the Panel Discussions and Reception is $25. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available.