Leading Ladies of Logistix Set to Host 3rd Annual Transportation & Networking Conference

African -American Women Transportation Organization Has Mentored over 2,000 Women to be Freight Industry Leaders Since 2017

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – The 3rd Annual Leading Ladies of Logistix (L.L.O.L.) transportation & networking conference will be held April 8-11, 2021, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott. The three-day event is geared towards supporting women in logistics and transportation.

The conference will address women entrepreneurs’ essential needs, share resources, relationship building, networking, and inspiration. In addition, they will be spotlighting leading women in the logistics and transportation industry. Attendees will also learn how to develop and implement action plans to start and grow their businesses.

L.L.O.L. is a female minority organization that mentors other women on how to start their transportation business. Plus, how to thrive on their own terms in a male-dominated trucking and logistic industry. The four founders of the organization collectively have nearly 50 years of experience in the trucking, logistics & supply chain industry they will offer at the conference.

Learn About The Transportation Industry

The Leading Ladies of Logistix Miami is the only conference where attendees will get the entirety of the freight, transportation, and government contracting industry in one place. Attendees will learn about: Truck Carrier, Broker, Shipper Behavior, Insurance, Government Contracting, Business Credit, Accounting, Dispatching, Legal and more.

“Attendees can expect to network with leaders in the industry. Furthermore, obtaining knowledge on trending topics about transportation, logistics, and supply chain. The events have gotten larger. We are most excited to meet more people in the industry. Especially providing them with the tools that can excel in their growth, “Tristen Simmons, the founder of Leading Ladies of Logistix.

Panels and Workshops

Attendees will receive in-depth information from industry-leading panels and workshops covering: Carrier, Broker, Shipper Behavior, Freight Demand, Competition, Insurance, Business Credit, Legal, Trucker Carrier/Fleet, Intermodal, Carrier Dispatching, 3L, Broker, and Accounting /Financial Services.

“Women have made incredible progress in the industry since our first conference, said Samantha Smith, Co-Founder of Leading Ladies of Logistix. You do not have to own a truck to be in the industry. There are many other aspects and career choices that you can pursue to be a part of this industry! You can be a freight broker, dispatcher, compliance manager, and many other roles to consider. We are committed to giving women the tools they need to start and scale their businesses.”

The event is expecting to bring more than just education to their conference. Newly added is a Comedy Mixer hosted by The Real Marvin Dixon, All White Party, and a charity brunch. This year’s event hosts are Rahmel Wattley of Truck N’ Hustle and Shawn Prez of Power Moves, Inc.

“People need to know and understand that the failure rate is high, but proper education and attending networking events can help them in their businesses.” Tristen Simmons, the founder of Leading Ladies of Logistix.

Conference Overview

Thursday 6 pm – 10 pm Networking & Vendors

Friday 10 am- 3 pm Breakout Training.

Friday 3 pm – 7 pm Comedy Hour & Networking

Saturday Noon Networking

Saturday 7 pm -Live Transportation Panel

All White Party

Sunday 11 am- V.I.P. Brunch and Panel

For additional information about the Leading Ladies of Logistix, including the event schedule and registration details, please visit here.