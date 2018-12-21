Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Sets New Record In Cruise Business

2019’s Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Sell Outs One Year Before Sail Date Without Announcing Lineup

MIAMI – One the most successful music charters, Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise (WTJRC), sells out in new record time for 2019. Now going on its sixth year, the five-night cruise helmed and curated by GRAMMY-winning musician Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is fully booked for next year’s voyage almost one year before the sail date. The cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, FL on December 9, 2019 with stops Ocho Rios and Falmouth, Jamaica before its return on December 14, 2019. The artist lineup is yet to be announced.

Marley expresses his enthusiasm. “For us to be where we are now, its really something to be proud of. At the same time, it take a whole heap ah work. So as quickly as you celebrate, the celebration is over and its back to planning and thinking about ‘what’s next?’ Its very much a mission in that sense.”

Dan Dalton, Damian Marley’s manager and partner in the cruise, adds, “We are all very proud to see Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise entering into it’s sixth year with the momentum that it has. Jamrock is a testament, showing the love that the world has for reggae music and Jamaican culture. “

The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise has grown exponentially year after year. The first excursion in 2014 started on the Norwegian Pearl, which held 2400 passengers. The cruise sold out within just months after Damian Marley announced on his Facebook. Following its success and the increasing demand, the cruise opted to do two back-to-back voyages on the same ship in 2015. In 2016, they found a larger vessel to call home, Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas, which holds 4,370 passengers and has an expansive 15-deck floor plan.

This announcement comes shortly after the cruise’s fifth year anniversary, which set sail earlier this month (Dec 1-6, 2018). Boasting a star-studded lineup of 30+ performances from the genre’s top artists plus an array of talented DJs and sound system parties, 2018’s journey was filled with unforgettable moments.

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise has become one of the most in-demand reggae gatherings in the world, selling out every year. Each year, fans spanning from over 25 countries converge for their love of reggae and Jamaican culture. The musical performances, entertainment, food, fitness and wellness activities all give cruise-goers a slice of the Jamaica before they dock. Founder Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley has made it his mission for the cruise to embody the island’s rich culture through and through.

