Leadership Conference Featuring Prominent Caribbean Leaders Comes to Miami in November

MIAMI – Go Blue Consulting, located in Grenada, will organize its 6th Annual Conference on Disruptive Leadership from November 13 to 15, 2024, at the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center. The theme, “The Future of Leadership: Opportunities | Risks | Rewards,” aims to explore the unique challenges and evolving nature of leadership faced by Caribbean leaders in both the USA and the Caribbean.

Judy McCutcheon, CEO of Go Blue Consulting, emphasized the conference’s focus on addressing the distinct challenges that Caribbean and Caribbean American professionals encounter. “We’re bringing together influential leaders to foster collaboration and innovative solutions,” she stated. “This event is an opportunity for Caribbean leaders to connect, share insights, and learn from each other, particularly as they navigate the complexities of cultural nuances and industry demands.”

The Disruptive Leadership Conference is a two-day event that will gather professionals from various sectors for keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, offering valuable insights into leadership strategies that resonate with the Caribbean and Caribbean American experiences.

Disruptive Leadership Conference Host & Speakers

Hosting the conference is Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson, a distinguished media and communications expert and internationally acclaimed speaker. She will be joined by speakers Rochelle Cameron, David Mullings, Jeanne Aguet, Marlon Hill, Monique Russell, Julie Turney, Christopher Lee, Rochelle Gapere, Dr. Nicole Grimes, Natalie Bennett, Naomi Garrick, and Ryan Utsman.

With over 20 years of experience, McCutcheon has collaborated with major organizations across the Caribbean, as well as North and Central America. Her expertise encompasses organizational redesign, employee assessment and development, and training, tailored to meet the needs of diverse workforces.

Go Blue Consulting specializes in employee experience and engagement, helping organizations create significant value and deliver exceptional customer service. The firm’s mission is to help organizations become profitable through their people, focusing on strategic, logistical, and technical consulting services that transform people and processes.

The Disruptive Leadership Conference aligns with Go Blue Consulting’s mission to empower Caribbean professionals and foster transformative leadership cultures, encouraging participants to embrace innovative practices that will shape the future of their organizations while honoring their heritage.