Are there special rules for truck drivers in Florida?

Each state has its own rules. Of course, for the most part, they differ little from place to place. But still, some of the features in each state may be unfamiliar to you. And this increases the chance of accidents, fines, and cargo delays. For nothing like this to happen to you, your specialists from the dispatch service should check all the rules for truckers, as they say here.

Today we will tell you about the state of Florida and its rules of the road for trucks.

Truck size and weight

The length of the vehicle is up to 75 feet.

The overhang is three feet.

Height – 14 feet.

The width is 8 feet 6 inches.

Weight — maximum 80,000 pounds.

It is worth noting that in some of these rules there are exceptions that are considered in each case separately. Therefore, we strongly recommend dispatching services take these rules seriously and check whether your truck fits them.

Driver’s working hours

In Florida, a trucker can continuously drive a truck for up to 12 hours a day, part of which can be spent on repairs, rest, refueling, etc. It is important that in this state the driver has the right to work in a row for only 6 days, after which there should be a 34-hour break for rest.

Correct behavior while driving a truck

It is forbidden to send text messages, or use mobile phones (if you hold them in your hand). That is, it is possible to communicate by speakerphone with a phone that is attached to the panel of the truck. Chat during the stop and break.

Alcohol and drug testing

Truckers must at any time of their work agree to check for the presence of prohibited substances in the body. Federal law allows the concentration of alcohol in the blood to be 0.03 percent. No amount of illegal drugs in the driver’s body is allowed.

As you can see, the laws of the state of Florida are slightly different from other states. Yes, these are minor differences, but they are very important and you may be fined for violating these rules. Therefore, be vigilant and always check the laws of the states in which you work.