WSHC+B Attorney Marlon Hill Joins Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Board

MIAMI – Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) attorney Marlon Hill has been appointed to the Class of 2025 Board of Directors of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB).

The mission of the GMCVB is to generate travel demand to Greater Miami and its beaches to maximize economic impact on our community, ensure industry resiliency and elevate residents’ quality of life. That objective is perfectly aligned with what Hill stands for in his law practice and many community endeavors.

“I am honored to join the GMCVB board and this respected group of hospitality and tourism industry professionals and advocates,” said Hill. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members in opening new doors of opportunity and inclusion and making a positive impact for our vibrant Miami destination and its visitors.”

Based in the firm’s Miami office, Hill advises business owners on all aspects of starting and structuring their businesses and not-for-profit organizations, from drafting contracts and agreements to securing intellectual property, especially across the tourism, hospitality, media and entertainment industries.

Community Leader

Marlon Hill is a civic and community leader in a number of roles across South Florida, especially with African-American and Caribbean-American communities. He is a board member of the Miami Parking Authority, Orange Bowl Committee, Kozyak Minority Foundation and BMe Community. Hill recently served as a member of the board of directors for The Miami Foundation and Miami Book Fair International.

Hill is a past president of the Caribbean Bar Association. Additionally, he is one of the Inaugural Fellows in the Miami Foundation’s Miami Fellows Initiative, a signature local leadership development program.