Lauderhill Shines with New Entrepreneur Program

LAUDERHILL – With a continued focus on helping businesses scale to success, the City of Lauderhill is launching Lauderhill Shines Cohort 11 in the coming weeks. The free virtual program is designed to help new and emerging Lauderhill entrepreneurs expand their toolkit of resources. It also provides a support network to thrive in the city and beyond. Classes start on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The city invites new business owners to join this important program.

“We are so excited to offer this program again to new Lauderhill business owners,” Lauderhill Commissioner and Lauderhill Shines Founder Melissa P. Dunn explained. “Small businesses are the heart of Lauderhill, and Lauderhill Shines is one of the most impactful ways we invest in their success.”

Dunn, who created the program in 2021, shared that the City of Lauderhill continues to invest in the key element of a thriving local economy – the business owner – by ensuring they have the necessary support.

“Since graduating, I’ve gained clarity, confidence, and landed freelance work I once thought was out of reach,” Let Us Eat Right Consulting Founder Denise Lee shared. “If you’re starting or growing a business, I encourage you to apply.”​

In its eleventh session, Lauderhill Shines has served as a training ground for 150 businesses since its inception. It offers a free, self-paced virtual course comprising four modules. They are: Doing Business in Lauderhill, Laying a Strong Foundation, Getting Customers, and Scaling Your Business.

Interested new business owners are encouraged to attend the Information Session on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, beginning 6:00 PM at Liquid Paradise, 3910 NW 19 ST, Lauderhill. The deadline to register for the online courses is Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Lauderhill-fl.gov/Shines.

The Welcome Reception is Wednesday, September 17, 2025, beginning 6:00 PM at Her Power Space, 4300 N. University Dr., Lauderhill

To register, visit Lauderhill-fl.gov/Shines or follow Lauderhill @cityoflauderhill.