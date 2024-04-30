Lauderhill Launches Peace365 Movement to Reduce Gun Violence and Foster Peace

LAUDERHILL – Although gun violence is down by 12%, gun-related homicide is up by 44%. Therefore, the City of Lauderhill is announcing a pivotal strategy to reduce gun violence and promote peace among its 75,000 residents. This plan highlights Lauderhill’s proactive approach to community safety and well-being.

Together with the Lauderhill Health and Prosperity Partnership (LHPP) and 100 stakeholders, the city has been tackling the essential social determinants of health over the last three years: Economic Mobility, Education, Healthcare, Built Environment, and Social and Community Context. These efforts have significantly improved community life and safety.

Achievements to Date

Robust Policing: The Police Department is at nearly full strength, enhancing community policing and leveraging advanced technologies to curb crime.

Effective Legislation: The City Commission has passed several crime-fighting resolutions and ordinances that have already shown a reduction in calls for service in some categories.

Building on this foundation, the city is excited to launch the Lauderhill Peace365 Movement. This new initiative seeks to identify and address the root causes of violence, enhance communication, and foster a citywide culture of peace through comprehensive community engagement.

Lauderhill Peace365 Movement Highlights:

Peace Pledge: Encouraging daily acts of kindness and peaceful conflict resolution.

Engagement and Education: Community peace walks, workshops, and forums that incorporate root cause analysis to encourage real change.

Community peace walks, workshops, and forums that incorporate root cause analysis to encourage real change. Awareness Campaign: Promoting the Peace Pledge through widespread signage, media advocacy, and public service announcements.

Peace Is a Daily Practice

“At its core, Lauderhill Peace365 embodies the belief that peace is a daily practice, driven by personal actions and choices. By making peace a personal commitment, residents contribute to building a more peaceful environment for themselves, their families, and our community.” – Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn

Comprehensive Approach

“Our comprehensive approach has shown promising results in reducing crime and enhancing public safety. The Lauderhill Peace365 is set to further this progress, encouraging a unified effort towards peace.” – City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith

The Lauderhill Peace365 Movement reflects our commitment to strengthening community ties and creating a safe, thriving environment for all residents. By addressing challenges head-on and promoting widespread engagement, Lauderhill aspires to be a model of peace and prosperity where residents feel safe and valued.