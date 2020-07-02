Broward County Launches Dashboard to Track COVID-19 Business Complaints

Residents can see if businesses are following emergency guidelines

BROWARD COUNTY – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Florida, and the nation prepares to enter a July 4 holiday weekend typically marked by large group gatherings and public celebrations, Broward County has launched a new tool to help residents ensure they are doing everything they can to contribute to a safer, healthier community and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Broward County’s Planning and Development Management Division today launched a public-facing dashboard of COVID-19 complaints about businesses not following sanitation, social distancing, facial covering and other reopening requirements contained in local Emergency Orders.

The GIS-based website displays details about business complaints received, including:

Name and location of businesses reported to be in violation

Number and type of warnings and citations issued

Complaint Outcomes (i.e. Warning Issued, Citation Issued, Resolved, or Pending Inspection)

The database is searchable by Commission District, and by municipality, making it easy for residents to find out if a business they plan on patronizing is observing all the requirements of the Emergency Orders.

Statistics through July 1, 2020 show:

1,273 substantiated complaints received

768 complaints are pending inspection

363 warnings and citations have been issued

142 complaints have been resolved

According to the dashboard, the most common type of violation is Failure to Follow Social Distancing. Other types of violations include Not Approved to Reopen, Not Following Sanitation Requirements; Not Following Appointment Guidelines, and Allowing More than 50% Indoor Capacity.

Residents are encouraged to bookmark the dashboard HERE and visit it frequently for updates in your area.

Residents are reminded, especially over the holiday weekend, to celebrate responsibly. Follow social distancing and facial covering guidelines whenever and wherever possible, even at family gatherings.

If you observe that a business is not following the preventive guidelines, you can report it anonymously online at MyBroward.Broward.org, or call 311.