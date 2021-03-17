Kongquez Golden and Elephant Man Collaborate on Such A Mighty God

by Howard Campbell

[LONDON] – Genre-bending artist Kongquez Golden maintains his reputation for experimenting with different sounds on Such A Mighty God, a song released in February by his Golden Quest Empire company.

It features Elephant Man, the self-proclaimed ‘Energy God’.

The gospel/revival track is the second collaboration between the Grenada-born Kongquez Golden and Elephant Man. Elephant Man is one of Jamaica’s top dancehall stars. The first was Dat Ting Dea in 2019.

“I grow up on dancehall music all my life. Though I wasn’t born in the culture I embraced myself within the culture. My culture is soca music, but dancehall/reggae has a very unique sound which makes it different from the rest of the world,” said Kongquez Golden, who lives in the United Kingdom.

Because his family in the Eastern Caribbean are devout Christians, he was raised on inspirational music. With that background he has recorded several gospel songs.

Elephant Man came to prominence in the 1990’s. He was a member of the flamboyant Scare Dem Crew, alongside Boom Dandimite, Nitty Kutchie and Harry Toddler.

Though he is known for hit solo singles such as Willie Bounce and Nuh Linga, Elephant Man has dabbled in gospel. The revival-inspired Bun Bad Mind is one of his most popular songs.

Kongquez Golden and Elephant Man first met in 2018 when the former visited Jamaica and they were introduced by a mutual friend.