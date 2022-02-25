Kitchen Wars: Modular vs. Carpenter Kitchens

Modular residential components are built at a manufacturing plant and assembled at the home. Many people are familiar with modular homes but might not be aware that kitchens can be constructed this way as well. When it comes to remodeling projects, modular kitchens have distinct advantages compared with those built by a crew on site.

Outdoor Kitchens

Modular systems are available for outdoor as well as indoor use, an increasingly popular choice for homeowners who like to entertain guests frequently. As with indoor models, there is significant flexibility in design. Customers decide how they want the units to be combined, such as a sink between a dishwasher and a set of drawers. A grill and wood-fired oven would typically be at one end of the system. People can learn more online about modular kitchens for the patio.

Better Precision

Modular kitchens are made by machines, allowing for significantly better precision. Carpenter-made kitchens, in contrast, have all the measuring, cutting and finishing done manually. Unless the carpenter is highly skilled with many years of experience, there could be slight issues with consistency and fit.

Convenience During Remodeling

The household residents don’t have to put up with the inconvenience of carpenters and other crew members working at the home. Full kitchen renovation can take several weeks. A large space with a complete floor plan modification could require up to three months of work. The household must put up with noise, dust and workers in the home. Often, using the kitchen is out of the question much of the time.

In contrast, modular kitchen installation involves much less on-site work. The crew must remove features to be replaced, but that’s a relatively easy process. The installation of new components only requires assembly, and some arrives preassembled. All the construction is done at the manufacturing plant.

Estimate Accuracy

One of the more aggravating problems with carpentry is the tendency for the project to deviate from the estimate. This doesn’t happen with modular systems since everything is finished before it arrives for installation. There are no unexpected events during the process, such as a shortage of certain supplies leading to a hike in price for the contractor while the renovation is ongoing. Contractors must pass those increases along to the customer.

Visualizing

Modular manufacturers typically provide the opportunity for prospective customers to view designs in a three-dimensional format. That’s advantageous compared with looking at two-dimensional photos, floor plans and imagery. People get a much better sense of how the room will look from all angles.

Considerations

When choosing a company that builds modular kitchens, it’s crucial to select one using high-quality materials. Modular homes and components have sometimes experienced reputation problems, especially decades ago when more companies resorted to using cheaper materials and taking shortcuts. With the advent of online reviews, it’s easier now to avoid these problems.

Although it may seem contradictory, modular systems tend to cost more than those built by carpenters. That’s an important point for many homeowners. In addition, some property owners prefer to work with local contractors.

Concluding Thoughts

By learning these details, homeowners are better informed when they decide whether to design and buy one of those systems or hire a remodeling crew. They may want to do further research online to learn more. This way, they can be sure of satisfaction with their renovated kitchen.