Jungle Bay Dominica: The Leading Caribbean Retreat

SAINT LUCIA – Jungle Bay Dominica, one of the Caribbean’s premier nature resorts, has been honored with the prestigious title of Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025 at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony. This event was held over the weekend in St. Lucia. This accolade further cements Jungle Bay’s reputation as one of the region’s premier wellness and retreat destinations.

Set on about 20 lush acres overlooking the Soufrière-Scotts Head Marine Reserve, Jungle Bay has become synonymous with eco-luxury, wellness and community-driven tourism. With 89 villa suites, a world-class spa, and two yoga studios, the resort offers an array of experiences. It also has farm-to-table dining, and six versatile function spaces accommodating up to 100 participants. These features position the resort as one of the Caribbean’s most distinctive hubs for wellness retreats, conferences, and incentive travel.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our team and for Dominica,” said Samuel “Sam” Raphael, President and Owner of Jungle Bay, who congratulated Dominica on being named the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination at the Awards. “Jungle Bay was created to be more than a resort — it’s a sanctuary where nature, community and culture intersect. Winning this award affirms that our vision of sustainable luxury and purpose-driven hospitality continues to resonate with travelers and industry leaders alike.”

UNESCO World Heritage Site

In addition to its breathtaking cliffside setting and ocean views, Jungle Bay is celebrated for its commitment to environmental and cultural preservation.

The resort combines sustainable design with community involvement. It hires local staff and uses organic ingredients from its gardens. Guests can enjoy activities like cooking classes, yoga sessions, and guided hikes. These hikes take them to Dominica’s famous natural sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Boiling Lake Trail.

Guests at Jungle Bay are invited to experience both curated wellness programs and eco-adventures. This makes it an ideal escape for travelers seeking both rejuvenation and discovery.

The World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, continue to celebrate excellence in the global tourism industry. The St. Lucia gala marks a key stop on the 2025 Grand Tour. Winning Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025 places Jungle Bay among the very best in the region. It also highlights Dominica’s growing stature as a premier destination for wellness, nature, and meetings tourism.