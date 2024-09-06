SUNRISE, FL – The beloved Jamaican restaurant chain, Juici Patties, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 10041 Sunset Strip in Sunrise, Florida, on August 30, 2024. The event marked a significant expansion for Juici Patties, already established in Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, and Hollywood, Florida.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a lively and joyous event. It drew a diverse crowd of community members, local dignitaries, and special guests. The event began with a warm welcome from the Master of Ceremonies, Angel West of Served Public Relations. Angel introduced the key figures in attendance. This included Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan, Commissioners Mark Douglas, Jacqueline Guzman, and Neil Kerch, Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Morey Wright and Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair.

Juici Patties’ owner, Edith Chin, shared the inspiring story of the restaurant’s humble beginnings in May Pen, Jamaica, 46 years ago. Starting with just JD$400 and selling patties for 50 cents, Juici Patties has grown into a beloved culinary institution. “We are honored to continue sharing our passion for Jamaican cuisine with the people of Sunrise and beyond,” said Chin.

Investing in Sunrise, Florida

Mayor Michael Ryan thanked the Juici Patties team for their investment in the city, expressing gratitude for their commitment to the local community. Commissioner Mark Douglass extended his congratulations, while Consul General Mair praised Juici Patties for “soaring to new heights” and delighting taste buds with their signature patties, noting, “When you taste the patty, you haffi come back.”

Sunrise Chamber of Commerce President Brian Feuer welcomed the franchise. Feuer expressed his delight at the new business opening in the City of Sunrise. Additionally, he emphasized the positive impact the new Juici Patties location would have on the local economy and community.

The highlight of the day was the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony featured oversized scissors, which was met with enthusiastic applause and numerous photo opportunities. Afterward, attendees were invited to enjoy guided tours, demonstrations of the new facilities, and a networking session with light refreshments.

Daniel Chin, co-owner of Juici Patties, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We were thrilled by the overwhelming support from the City of Sunrise, highlighted by the attendance of the Mayor and several City Commissioners. We were equally inspired by the varied group of customers we serve, reinforcing our commitment to embrace and delight a diverse community.” When asked about the choice of location, Daniel Chin added, “Nestled near the bustling Sawgrass Mall, which attracts millions of domestic and international visitors each year, we chose this Sunrise location to celebrate the multicultural origins of our Jamaican patties. Born from a blend of diverse culinary traditions, these patties have come full circle. We’re excited to bring their rich, global flavors back to the world, sharing them with the cultures that helped inspire them.”

Juici Patties’ new Sunrise location is now open. They are ready to serve the community with its delicious range of Jamaican patties, snacks, and more. Visit them at 10041 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, Florida, and experience the flavor that keeps you coming back!