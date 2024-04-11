Join Yanatha Desouvre at Arsht on the Road for an Inspiring Evening

MIAMI – In Miami-Dade County arts and culture represents a significant business industry, generating $2.1 billion in local economic activity and supporting 31,515 local jobs. “The rapid rise of our artistic sector is a well-known national success story, and these impressive figures confirm the importance of the industry’s impact in our community and local economy,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

In a celebration of creativity and entrepreneurship, the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Arsht on the Road proudly presents “Popcorn, Poetry, and Purpose“ featuring Yanatha Desouvre, a modern-day Renaissance man renowned for his impactful contributions to literature, film, education and so much more.

Join Arsht on the Road on Friday, April 19th at 7pm as they commemorate National Poetry Month with an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and enlightenment RSVP here.

Host: African Heritage Cultural Art Center

It will be an unforgettable evening of creativity and culture at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. The Center is the cornerstone of arts education and access in Miami-Dade County’s African-American community. As the Center embarks on its #Journeyto50, marking 50 years of community enrichment through the arts, this event serves as a testament to its enduring legacy.

Hosted by the African Heritage Cultural Art Center the evening includes:

Screenings of “The Sweetest Girl” and “A Great Day in Harlem” short films

Keynote : “Proven Actionable Tips on How to be a Successful Entrepreneur in Arts and Entertainment” by Desouvre Engaging Q&A

: “Proven Actionable Tips on How to be a Successful Entrepreneur in Arts and Entertainment” by Desouvre Live spoken word performance Book signing of “Revelations: Road to Redemption (Goodman Chronicles)” by Desouvre



Pop-Up Performances

Arsht on the Road (AOTR) is a series of pop-up performances that aims to bring the Arsht Center experience to everyone in our community. Taking place at locations across Miami-Dade County, the series features musicians, dancers, acrobats, and other performing artists. Arsht on the Road performances are free to the public, no tickets are required. Follow the Arsht Center and share your photos and videos on social using #ArshtOnTheRoad.

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is the nucleus of arts learning, training, and access for Miami-Dade County’s African-American community. The Center promotes and fosters the rich, diverse cultural perspective of people of African Heritage through high quality instruction for children and youth in dance, drama, instrumental music, vocal music, media, and visual arts; the nurturing of in-house performing arts companies; a residency program for emerging artists; as well as exciting performances and visual arts exhibitions for the public. As part of their #Journeyto50 2025 will mark a remarkable 50th year milestone for African Heritage Cultural Arts Center of community building through the arts.

Yanatha Desouvre, a Modern-day Renaissance Man

Desouvre, born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and Philadelphia, is a modern-day renaissance man. He is a best-selling Amazon.com author, full- time professor of entrepreneurship and sought out public speaker.

In addition, he’s a critically acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker (screenwriter, producer). His latest screenplay, Fortunate Son, was inspired by the shooting death of his Sunday School teacher when he was only 7 years old.

The Blacklist, a renowned platform dedicated to nurturing written storytelling and empowering writers to maximize their professional potential, commented, “For fans of (Oscar-winners) If Beale Street Could Talk, Moonlight, and (Emmy-Winner) Dopesick this is a script that deals with emotionally significant subject matter and tackles real-world issues in a compelling way.”

The Goodman Chronicles books series have been described as “James Bond meets Idris Elba’s Luther mixed with Mission Impossible, X-Men and a dash of Haitian hot sauce.”

Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, South Florida Caribbean News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, ABC, CBS, and NBC visit www.yanatha.com