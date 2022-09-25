National News

Acclaimed Filmmaker, Yanatha Desouvre to Speak at “A Week on Haiti” Expo in DC

SOUTH FLORIDA – Acclaimed Filmmaker, Yanatha Desouvre will be one of the the many guest speakers/performers scheduled to speak at “A Week on Haiti Expo and Conference“. The Expo and Conference is scheduled for September 29th to October 2nd, to be held at Single House DC 122 Union St. NE Washington, DC 20002.

Yanatha’s presentation will be on the Power of Being Intentional about Representation.

Yanatha Desouvre

According to Desouvre, “Portrayals of minorities in the media not only affect how they are perceived, but it affects how they perceive themselves”.  My goal is to speak about the power of being intentional about representation, sharing proven actionable steps on being intentional, the value of collaboration, and the role of representation.

Award-winning, acclaimed screenwriters, and producers, Yanatha Desouvre (“The Sweetest Girl”) and Harry Jeudy, WGAE (A Great Day in Harlem, The Sweetest Girl) latest screenplay, Fragmented Scars, is being compared to Oscar winners and critically acclaimed films, “Moonlight” “If Beale Street Can Talk and Emmy Winner Dopesick” according to The Black List, a platform for film and TV writers to showcase their screenplays for industry members and get their work evaluated by professional readers,

Desouvre’s work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, CBS, ABC, NBC, NPR, South Florida PBS, The New York Daily News, Black Enterprise, Huffpost, and South Florida Caribbean News.

