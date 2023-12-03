MIAMI – Today, acclaimed Consulting Producer, Joanne Butcher, announces the upcoming release of her groundbreaking book, “Getting Your Film Funded, Produced and Distributed Globally: A Seven Step System, The Film Box Office S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Formula ,” on January 1st, 2024 designed to empower filmmakers and industry enthusiasts alike. The book promises to demystify the film production process, providing a comprehensive seven-step framework that addresses a critical yet often overlooked aspect of filmmaking: fundraising.

Readers can pre-order “Getting Your Film Funded, Produced and Distributed Globally: A Seven Step System, The Film Box Office S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Formula” today and gain access to Joanne Butcher’s extensive knowledge, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the challenging yet rewarding landscape of filmmaking.

“This framework acknowledges the crucial role fundraising plays in filmmaking and provides a practical guide for overcoming financial hurdles,” explains Joanne Butcher.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Acronym

– S: Script – Create a Marketable Script

– U: U-Make your Film

– C: Calculate the Value of your Film

– C: Create a Distribution Plan

– E: Easiest Fundraising Plan for You

– S: Start Fundraising

– S: Start Production

The World of Funding on Distribution

As a filmmaker, achieving success goes beyond creating a visually stunning film; it involves navigating the complex world of funding and distribution. “Getting Your Film Funded, Produced And Distributed Globally: A Seven Step System, The Film Box Office S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Formula” guides readers through each step of the process, ensuring a holistic approach to their creative endeavors.

Trinidadian-American, Joanne Butcher, the Consulting Producer behind the book, brings a wealth of experience with over 150 independent filmmakers in various stages of development on their features and series. With a focus on fundraising and distribution, Joanne’s proven track record includes facilitating the sale of numerous feature films and contributing to the distribution of over 20 features.

“Getting Your Film Funded, Produced and Distributed Globally: A Seven Step System, The Film Box Office S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Formula” delves deep into each step of the framework, offering practical advice and real-world examples. Joanne’s expertise extends beyond fundraising, as evident in her role as a founder of Unstoppable, a disability film festival. In addition, the Miami Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival, and the Brazilian Film Festival, Miami. Plus, her contributions to organizations such as Brown Girls Doc Mafia and Slamdance.