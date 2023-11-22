SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean and other residents in New York, New Jersey and Florida will now benefit from a wider availability of remittance services, as JN Money Services Limited (JNMS), owners and operators of the JN Money brand, has expanded and is now available at all Laparkan Global and Freight Logistics Solutions locations in the United States.

Increasing Agent Locations

Horace Hines, General Manager at JNMS, says this partnership has increased the Caribbean-owned remittance company’s agent locations from 50 to 57, in addition to its 12 branch locations and online service. “Expanding our partnership with Laparkan will allow our customers to send funds to all JNMS markets from any of their seven branch locations in the USA. JNMS has an existing correspondent relationship with Laparkan to pay out JN Money transfers in Guyana, Antigua and Trinidad and originating transfers outbound from Antigua and Guyana. This new arrangement will solidify and expand the existing partnership,” he said.

He informed that the collaboration is in keeping with the JNMS Group strategy for continued expansion to new markets and states in the USA and across the Caribbean.

Glen Khan, Chairman of the Laparkan Group, says they have been serving Jamaicans for over 30 years and the partnership with what he describes as “a solid homegrown Jamaican company” means a lot for the organisation and their Jamaican customers. “JN Money brings a safe and affordable money transfer service to our suite of offerings,” added Mr Khan. Laparkan has more than a million customers, many of whom are Jamaicans who actively use its services. This agency partnership demonstrates Laparkan’s commitment to the Jamaican market by providing the most efficient and credible money transfer service,” he noted. He continued that, money transfer service between major cities where the Caribbean Diaspora resides and Jamaica, can be accessed at any Laparkan location with the same security, compliance and affordability customers have enjoyed with JN Money over the past decades.

Greater Convenience

However, Senior Country Manager at JN Money Services (USA) Inc., Harry Bhoorasingh, said the additional agent locations will provide greater convenience for Caribbean natives who send money back to their home countries. “The addition of the seven locations will help in consolidating our presence and expanding our services in these states where we are already rooted. Customers can send remittances, transfer funds to accounts in Jamaica and Guyana, access phone top-up services and make cross-border bill payments in Jamaica,” he explained.

He noted that the partnership with Laparkan dates back to 2013. Laparkan is a leading global freight and logistics provider, serving the Caribbean and its diaspora for the past 40 years.

“The current arrangement is to send money through these locations, but it will be expanded to paying out JN Money transfers from these locations at a later date,” Mr. Bhoorasingh revealed.

JN Money Services is a member of The Jamaica National Group.