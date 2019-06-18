JN Bank Florida’s Community Connection Heads to Lauderhill – June 30th

SOUTH FLORIDA – Residents in Lauderhill and the surrounding communities in South Florida are invited to attend the JN Bank Florida Community Connection event at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center ( 3800 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill), on June 30.

Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer of the JN Bank Florida Representative Office, said that the event is designed to connect the community with Jamaica, through the promotion of real estate, savings, airlines, tourist destinations, food and wellness.

“This event is a “mash up” of all things Jamaican, to give Jamaican residents in the Lauderhill community a reason to visit the country, as a tourist; or think seriously about planning to return to the land of their birth,” she said.

Mrs McIntosh outlined that the event promises to be fun, exciting and a gateway to sample many things Jamaican. “It will also be an opportunity to ask questions, receive information about real estate investment and savings; as well as, sample some of Jamaica’s tasty island cuisine,” she related.

Patrons will also be able to learn about Jamaica, as a unique tourist destination; and to familiarise themselves with information about flight and accommodations and tours.

Partners in the promotion of the event include: Sandals Jamaica; realtors and developers such as, the Gates of Edgehill; Better Homes Jamaica; Howard Johnson Realty Limited; Immobilien Real Estate Merchants and Keller Williams Realty.

The “Connection” starts at 1:00 p.m. with a presentation by special guest speaker, Jamaican Consul General to Miami, the Hon. Oliver Mair.

Persons are invited to register for the event, by clicking here.