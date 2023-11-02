JetBlue Expands its Presence in the Caribbean With New Service to St. Kitts and Nevis

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) has officially launched service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and St. Kitts and Nevis’s Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB), with the first flight arriving in St. Kitts this afternoon. St. Kitts service will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, introducing JetBlue’s award-winning service, low fares and a better option for customers on a route with limited competition.

“We look forward to continuing to diversify our network, providing our customers exceptional travel experiences to more destinations,” said David Jehn, vice president, network planning and airline partnerships, JetBlue. “This new nonstop route not only introduces our low fares and great service to customers traveling to and from St. Kitts but provides access to all the cities we serve from New York and strengthens our presence in the Caribbean.”

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Travelers will be captivated by the island’s lush greenery, pristine beaches, and majestic volcanic and mountainous peaks, which create a mesmerizing natural canvas. St. Kitts boasts a wealth of cultural attractions, including well-preserved colonial architecture, historic sites like Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—and vibrant festivals that showcase the island’s unique heritage and traditions.

Momentous Occasion

“We are pleased to announce that today signifies a momentous occasion, as JetBlue embarks on its inaugural flight to St. Kitts,” said Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, minister of tourism, international transport, civil aviation, urban development, employment, and labour for St. Kitts & Nevis. “This noteworthy milestone enhances the connectivity of our destination from the United States and underscores our partnership with the esteemed airline, JetBlue. We can’t wait to extend a warm welcome to more U.S. visitors, affording them the opportunity to partake in the exceptional and authentically Caribbean experiences St. Kitts has to offer.”

Remarkable Achievement

“We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievement of offering direct, year-round service from New York to St. Kitts three times a week,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Those visiting St. Kitts will find that the destination is renowned for its warm-hearted people, genuine hospitality, and exciting experiences. We extend our gratitude to JetBlue for their invaluable contribution in bridging St. Kitts to a wider audience and offering more travelers the opportunity to effortlessly explore the island.”

With JetBlue’s entry into St. Kitts and Nevis, the airline continues to grow beyond the U.S. with over 39 international destinations in more than two dozen countries. In recent years, the airline has built a robust network throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, while diversifying and advancing its New York focus city strategy. As a leader at New York’s JFK, JetBlue’s new route to St. Kitts allows JetBlue to continue to grow in under-served geographies while bringing more choices and options to our customers. JetBlue will now serve 28 countries from JFK and will offer an average of 180 departures per day during peak periods.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and St. Kitts (SKB) Operating Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

JFK- SKB Flight #2967 SKB-JFK Flight #2968 8:29 a.m. – 2:14 p.m. 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

JetBlue will operate St. Kitts route using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); fast, free and unlimited broadband Fly-Fi (b); complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks; and seatback entertainment at every seat.

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $169 one-way fares (c) for flights between New York-JFK and St. Kitts available online only on jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.