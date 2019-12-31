Curio Collection by Hilton Debuts in Saint Kitts With KOI Restaurants’ First Hotel

Set on the coast of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the unique KOI Resort Saint Kitts adds 102 rooms to Hilton’s growing global portfolio in the Caribbean

SAINT KITTS – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the opening of KOI Resort Saint Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton, representing the brand’s debut in St. Kitts and Nevis, which will also be KOI Hospitality’s first entry into the hotel space.

The 102-room oceanfront haven is the latest addition to Curio Collection by Hilton, reinforcing the growth of its portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in premier destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Meaning ‘love’ in Japanese, the ‘KOI’ name was the inspiration behind the love and care that was put into the property, including the resort’s meticulously appointed guest rooms, delectable cuisine and poolside programming.

Situated along Half Moon Bay and adjacent to the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, KOI Resort Saint Kitts will launch a new lifestyle, vibe and frame of mind for those visiting the destination by offering Asian-inspired design, locally-inspired programming, globally celebrated cuisine by KOI Hospitality and immeasurable experiences for travelers.

“Rapidly evolving into a high-end tourist destination in the region, St. Kitts has experienced a spike in tourism this year with arrivals booming 14.5 percent higher over the same period last year,” said Juan Corvinos, vice president, development, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “Now growing at one of the fastest rates in the Caribbean, we recognize the demand for upscale accommodations, intuitive service and authentic experiences in this market. We look forward to providing travelers with a one-of-a-kind experience that can’t be found elsewhere on the island, as we continue to expand Curio Collection by Hilton’s presence globally reaching more than 80 properties.”

Set on prime beachfront property, KOI Resort Saint Kitts is nestled on the quiet and secluded island of Saint Kitts with 102 guestrooms, a full-service pool terrace overlooking the ocean, a well-equipped gym and bespoke spa treatments, and a variety of elevated dining options, including the famed KOI Restaurant. The hotel is located within the “Cradle of the Caribbean” where the Atlantic Ocean meets Caribbean Sea.

“KOI is one of the world’s largest hospitality brands and most iconic, offering memorable experiences in LA, Las Vegas, New York, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi,” said Nick Haque, CEO of KOI Hospitality Group. “Today is a dream come true for our evolving brand as we open the first KOI Resort on the beautiful island of Saint Kitts. Our new oasis will retain the same vision of our restaurants with design that appeals to all the senses.”

Every detail of the property was curated by the KOI Hospitality executive team, creating guest experiences at the highest quality standard, providing a sanctuary for locals and visitors alike.

Highlights include:

Thoughtful Design

Upon arrival, the sensory experience begins as guests are greeted by the sound of water and an unparalleled view of the lush island landscape and ocean. With a striking yet minimalistic design, the lobby interiors were inspired by the majestic and zen vibe reminiscent of Southeast Asia.

The eye-catching and bold façade is an artistic mélange of soothing white and beige which gives way to the modern and sleek lobby adorned with handcrafted details, rich textures and unique pieces of art inspired by the local culture.

Each guestroom includes plush furnishings with neutral tones and a minimalistic approach to room decor. Guestrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to a tranquil terrace with panoramic views of the ocean, golf course or nearby mountain range.

Each room boasts a variety of signature design elements and luxurious amenities include soothing rain showers, relaxing bathtubs, lavishly appointed beds and other modern comforts.

Experiential Amenities

With a dreamscape design embracing the natural beauty of the island throughout every facet of the resort, guests can unwind at the resort’s pool situated mere steps from the ocean on plush lounge beds within the resorts’ expansive pool terrace, which boasts views of the crystal blue waters that blend seamlessly into a vibrant blue sky.

Notable amenities include the Kaya Spa, with a wide variety of body treatments, massages and facials in a tranquil setting. Other activities include an on-site fitness facility at the well-appointed Kaya Wellness.

Globally Celebrated Dining Options

Recognized internationally as a culinary hotspot for celebrities and globetrotters, the KOI brand is known for elevating food and hospitality to an art form. At KOI Resort, guests are welcomed by three culinary concepts, offering a genuine sense of style, haute cuisine and service.

Culinary outlets include:

KOI Restaurant – The highly acclaimed KOI Restaurant brand brings its signature restaurant to St. Kitts featuring sultry Asian-influenced design and delectable Japanese-inspired cuisine. KOI Saint Kitts is a sophisticated blend of modern elegance and Asian tradition. The candle lit dining room offers a zen design of earth-toned colors and sleek lines. Notable menu items include the KOI crispy rice and the Miso Bronzed Cod, as well as a variety of signature rolls including a baked crab roll and sunfire roll.

Jaya Kitchen & Cocktails – As the resort’s poolside bar and restaurant, Jaya offers beach-inspired entrees and snacks such as salads, grilled sandwiches, brick-oven pizzas and fresh seafood and sushi. Guests are also welcome to enjoy craft cocktails, fine wines and beers from a curated selection of both local and imported brands.

Jaya Ultra Lounge – For those looking for a sexy night of cocktails and vibrant scenery, Jaya Ultra Lounge serves a menu of Caribbean-inspired libations and customized craft cocktails. Guests can sample a flight of locally-sourced Caribbean rum while grooving to a modern soundtrack while watching the sun goes down.

Meeting, Events and Weddings

Ideal for intimate celebrations and functions, KOI Resort Saint Kitts offers an exquisite backdrop for a barefoot soiree followed by an elegant poolside reception or formal seated dinner overlooking the ocean.

Those looking to host small corporate meetings, executive retreats and incentive groups can also take advantage of the unique venues and experiences available at a boutique-style hotel.

Beyond redefining the resort experience for leisure guests, the property applies the same high-touch experience for the meetings and events market, with more than 6,000 square feet of total function space and state-of-the-art meeting facilities for up to 300 guests.

Experiences and Cultural Immersion

In addition to on property activities including water sports and state-of-the-art health/wellness offerings, guests have the option to explore the destination in style by renting a catamaran to sail to Nevis, snorkeling at Dieppe Bay Beach and ziplining the island’s lush forests. The resort is just minutes away from the St. Kitts & Nevis International Airport, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Caribelle Batik and Mount Liamuiga.

“With air arrivals increasing 15 percent1 in the first two months of 2019, St. Kitts & Nevis is a focal point in the expansion of Curio Collection to destinations where tourism continues to flourish,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “With the opening of KOI Resort Saint Kitts, we look forward to introducing travelers to the unexpected and authentic Curio Collection experience that embodies the island’s local culture.”

Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 150 open hotels and resorts to welcome travelers in the Caribbean and Latin America. In its 100th year, the company continues to pursue additional growth opportunities in the region and currently has a robust pipeline of approximately 95 hotels throughout the region, including nearly 20 throughout the Caribbean.

KOI Resort Saint Kitts is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands.

Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.