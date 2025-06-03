JDTAN 2025 Advancement In Education Summit In South Florida
MIRAMAR — Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) today unveiled its electrifying theme for the 2025 Advancement in Education Summit: “Innovate, Elevate, Educate: Teaching Today for a Transformative Tomorrow.” Under the leadership of Executive Chairman Dr. Leo Gilling and Summit Chairperson Dr. Sherika Dacres, the event (June 9–13, 2025) will harness diaspora brilliance to help transform the future of Caribbean and global education.
Distinguished Participants & Highlights
Keynote Speaker:
Dr. Kasan Troupe (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Jamaica) will open the summit, addressing “Future-Proofing Jamaica’s Education Systems.”
Pioneer Recognition: Historic tributes to JDTAN architects
Dr. Hansel Fletcher, Dr. Douglas Haven, Dr. Mark Nicely,
Dr. Susan Lycette Davis, Ms. Karlene Largie
Dr. Shernette Grant, Lesleyann Samuel, Kimone Gooden
Akeila Lawerence Maitland, Arnaldo Brown
Event Highlights & Venues
Pre-Conference Kickoff (Monday, June 9):
Christ Way Baptist Church
3800 S Douglas Road, Miramar, FL
– Core Summit Sessions (Tuesday to Thursday, June 10–13):
Broward College Miramar West Center
1930 S.W. 145th Avenue, Miramar, FL
– Field Trip (June 11):
Delegates depart Broward College at 8:30 a.m. for Miami Dade North Campus (11380 NW 27th Ave) and Padrón Campus (627 SW 27th Ave), returning by 1:00 p.m.
– Gala Celebration:
Jacaranda Country Club*
9200 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation, FL
– Official Accommodations:
Fairfield Inn and Suites
1650 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Leo Gilling emphasized the summit’s urgency: “This convening is pivotal to reimagining education equity. By bridging diaspora expertise with on-ground challenges, we ignite solutions that transcend borders.”
Dr. Sherika Dacres added: “From AI in classrooms to culturally responsive curricula, this summit will spotlight scalable strategies. Our field trip to Miami Dade College underscores the power of experiential learning.”
Focus Areas
Attendees will explore:
- Technology integration in underserved communities
- AI in Education
- Boys in Education
- Policy frameworks for inclusive education
- Diaspora-led mentorship initiatives
- Sustainable funding models for Caribbean schools
Registration & Participation
Educators and stakeholders may purchase Gala tickets. Limited seats are available.